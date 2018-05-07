St. Albert RCMP is asking the public to help them find the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last Thursday.

Police said a vehicle struck a 13-year-old girl on Eastgate Way near Eastgate Pointe at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The teenager was crossing the street pulling a wagon full of flyers when she was hit by a small grey sedan, RCMP said. The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound towards Edgewater Terrace.

RCMP said the vehicle is light grey. The license plate is unknown.

The 13-year-old was not injured in the collision, police said.

St. Albert RCMP encourage the driver of the grey sedan to come forward.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.