St. Albert RCMP searching for suspect sedan in teen girl hit-and-run
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 4:26PM MDT
St. Albert RCMP is asking the public to help them find the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last Thursday.
Police said a vehicle struck a 13-year-old girl on Eastgate Way near Eastgate Pointe at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The teenager was crossing the street pulling a wagon full of flyers when she was hit by a small grey sedan, RCMP said. The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound towards Edgewater Terrace.
RCMP said the vehicle is light grey. The license plate is unknown.
The 13-year-old was not injured in the collision, police said.
St. Albert RCMP encourage the driver of the grey sedan to come forward.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.