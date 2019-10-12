EDMONTON -- RCMP are searching for two St. Albert teens last seen leaving their house on Oct. 11 at around 10:30 p.m.

Aurora Uwazny, 13, and Aiyana Mae Jeffrey, 14, have not been heard from since Friday night.

Aurora is described as white, 120 pounds, 5’6”, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cardigan and no shoes.

Aiyana is described as First Nations, 155 pounds, 5’5”, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white stripe and black sweat pants.

The RCMP have been helping the families look for the missing girls and believe they may have received a ride from someone.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700.