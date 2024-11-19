St. Albert RCMP warn residents about rash of break-ins

Thirteen break-ins in east and southeast St. Albert in the last month have prompted local Mounties to issue a warning.

Police say the number represents an increase, as the city does not experience "a high number" of break-and-enters to homes, but could not quantify the increase.

They pointed to two break-ins on Friday as a sign of concern.

Someone tried to enter a house on Placer Close via a rear patio door, but broke it. Investigators believe the intruder was spooked and ran off.

At another time on Friday, someone broke into a home on Kingsbury Crescent via a basement window and stole several items, including jewellery.

Investigators believe the incidents are related.

In total, belongings were stolen in five of the 13 reported break-ins. Twice, a resident was at home at the time of the intrusion, but the burglar ran away and no one was hurt.

St. Albert RCMP on Tuesday issued a warning "to be on alert," specifically to residents between Anthony Henday Drive and Sturgeon River.

They asked anyone with security footage or who witnessed suspicious behaviour to contact them.

They also advised St. Albert residents take precautions, like installing an audible alarm and camera systems, turning on exterior lights or installing motion-sensor lights, and keeping interior lights on in the evening to maintain the appearance someone is at home.