EDMONTON -- Water restrictions are now in effect for residents and businesses in St. Albert that use city water.

The restrictions are in place due to the extreme heat.

The City of St. Albert is asking residents to voluntarily refrain from all non-essential water use including watering lawns and gardens, or washing vehicles and driveways.

Due to the recent extreme hot weather, water restrictions are now in effect for residents & businesses in #StAlbert who are using City water. Residents & businesses are asked to voluntarily refrain from all non-essential water use. (1/3) — City of St. Albert (@CityofStAlbert) June 30, 2021

St. Albert City staff are also under a mandatory order to not use any drinkable water for city operations.

The restrictions are to allow the reservoirs to recover and return to normal levels and to ensure enough water for drinking and firefighting, said city officials.

Voluntary water restrictions are also in place in southeast Edmonton, Leduc, Stony Plain and Strathcona County.