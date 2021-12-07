St. Albert's COVID-19 active case rate is among the highest in Alberta

The city of St. Albert has the second highest active case rate of any municipality in the province, according to the latest data from Alberta Health.

As of Monday’s data, the city had 196 active cases for a rate of 281.6 active cases per 100,000 residents. The rate has more than doubled in the past week.

That’s the ninth highest of any Alberta subzone and behind only Cold Lake (318.2 per 100,000) in other municipalities.

Four schools in the city have reported outbreaks with 10 or more active cases and a further seven are on alert with between two and nine active cases.

Of the municipalities with the 15 highest active case rates in the province, St. Albert is one of six located in the Edmonton Zone: Spruce Grove, Leduc, Sherwood Park, Beaumont, and Stony Plain.

Nearby Morinville has among the lowest active case rates among all municipalities with 52.6 active cases per 100,000 residents.

St. Albert’s active case rate is also 4 1/2 times that of the city of Edmonton’s (60.7 per 100,000).

Its vaccination rate is the fourth-highest among all of Alberta’s 132 subzones with 83.7 per cent of all residents having had a first dose.

Just over 35.5 per cent of children there between the ages of five and 11 have had one shot of vaccine.

Across the province, vaccinated Albertans greatly outnumber unvaccinated residents.

Accounting for that population difference, unvaccinated individuals remain several times more likely to experience severe outcomes like hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 relative to fully immunized persons.