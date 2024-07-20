St. Albert stabbing suspect in custody: RCMP

A man wanted in the stabbing of two youth is in police custody.

St. Albert RCMP issued a release Saturday morning stating that Kaj Randall was arrested in Edmonton with the help of the Edmonton police.

Randall was wanted in relation to the stabbing of two teenage girls Thursday night in St. Albert.

That night, RCMP officers discovered a 13-year-old and 17-year-old with multiple stab wounds in a Riverside residence.

One of the girls was in critical condition.

Randall is awaiting a bail hearing. An update will be issued later Saturday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from Diego Rivera