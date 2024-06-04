EDMONTON
    • St. Albert statue honouring residential school system founder vandalized

    A statue of Father Albert Lacombe was vandalized in St. Albert on May 29, 2024 (Source: St. Albert RCMP) A statue of Father Albert Lacombe was vandalized in St. Albert on May 29, 2024 (Source: St. Albert RCMP)
    A statue depicting Father Albert Lacombe was vandalized in St. Albert last week.

    St. Albert RCMP responded to a report on May 29 where they found reddish-brown paint splattered on the statue and its base along with handprints located at 7 St. Vital Ave.

    A message was also found on the base of the statue reading "no rest for the wicked".

    Parish officials were able to clean the paint and writing off the statue later in the week.A statue of Father Lacombe was vandalized May 29, 2024 with the words "no rest for the wicked" written on the base. (Source: St. Albert RCMP)

    There was no surveillance footage of the events of the crime.

    Father Lacombe was known locally as the founder of St. Albert, although he also helped establish Canada's residential school system. His body is buried in the St. Albert Parish cemetery.

    St. Albert RCMP is asking anyone with any information or video footage to contact them at 780-458-7700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

