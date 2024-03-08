St. Albert students wrap up 48-hour bike-a-thon having raised $208K

After two days of pedaling towards the finish line, students at Bellerose Composite High School in St. Albert wrapped up their 21st annual bike-a-thon charity event Friday.

The event challenged students to bike non-stop for 48 hours to raise money for the Kids With Cancer Society and the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

This year the students’ wanted to raise $75,000 – at the time of publication, students exceeded their goal by raising $208,000, according to assistant principal Cam Leverman.

The popular fundraiser has been a staple at Bellerose Composite High School for more than two decades.

Mike Hutchings, a teacher and organizer of the event, told CTV News Edmonton that there was some concern regarding event fatigue, from both students participating and supporters donating to the fundraiser.

“They've done spectacular once again,” said Hutchings. “I was worried that times are tough and people aren't gonna get money but the kids have done a phenomenal job and raised boatloads of money that go to great foundations.”

Hutchings added that more than 60 per cent of the school’s population had participated in the event this year. The school had raised a whopping $3.63 million for the charities since the event’s inaugural year in 2004.

The fundraiser is demanding but rewarding for students such as Makayla Kapty, who was left with “tired but good” feelings.

“I'm in Grade 12 this year, so it's kind of my last year. I've done it all three years,” said Kapty. ”It is such a fun experience, and it's a good community and it's for a great cause on top of that, so worth it.”

Since 2004, the charity event has seen more than 11,000 students, staff and community members participate and has estimated more than 900,000 crank rotations since 2004.

The bike-a-thon will wrap up with closing ceremonies at 1:30 p.m.