St. Albert Superstore employee positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 7:33AM MDT
An employee at this Superstore at 101 St. Albert Trail has tested positive for COVID-19 (Image source: Google Street View).
EDMONTON -- An employee at the Superstore in St. Albert has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 20.
The employee’s last day of work at the store at 101 St. Albert Trail was Oct. 12.
Alberta reported 898 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend on Oct. 20, setting an active record high for the pandemic.