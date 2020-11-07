EDMONTON -- A St. Albert teenager is turning her passion for baking from a pandemic pastime to a small business success.

Valeria Fonseca,16, began baking last spring after COVID-19 closed the door on everyday life.

Fonseca grew her passion into a business, and now works alongside her mother crafting and delivering their tasty treats.

"She take the orders, she's on Facebook, I'm always with her helping for writing, for to tell to the customer she has to take, to sell," said Valeria's mother Catherine.

She posted her daughter's works on a St. Albert chat group, and the "Val Cakes" have been selling strong ever since.

She says Valeria, who was born with down syndrome, has found her passion.

"I know in the future she can continue with her dream."

Valeria is saving her earnings away and says she plans to spend some of it on new dresses.