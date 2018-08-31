One year ago, crews removed thousands of invasive goldfish from a St. Albert pond and next week, crews are hoping for similar results when they start to cull the goldfish population in another body of water.

Between September 4 and October 2, crews will work to remove the invasive fish species from Lacombe Lake.

Crews will treat the lake using a chemical called Rotenone, a natural compound derived from the roots of a tropical plant. The treatment is commonly used to eradicate invasive fish populations; and officials said it is not harmful to humans, pets, wildlife or vegetation, and breaks down naturally after it is used.

Back in September 2017, crews pulled 45,000 goldfish from the Edgewater and Ted Hole storm water ponds.

The fish are usually found at a pet store and remain small if they are kept in a fish tank. In open water, they can grow exponentially and pose a threat to native fish populations.