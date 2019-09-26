EDMONTON -- St. Albert is placing cameras at 13 school zones to collect data on speed limits.

Between the end of September until Nov. 1, there will be video counters at:

JJ Nearing School

Muriel Martin School

Lois Hole School

Ronald Harvey School

Sir George Simpson School/Robert Rundle School

Ecole Mission School

Elmer Gish School

Father Jan School

Neil Ross/Keenoshayo School

Oakvista Drive playground

Natalia Park playground

Lacombe Park Estates playground

Poplar Park playground

The review will focus on speed, vehicle and pedestrian volume, safety and road designs, the city said in a news release.

The cameras will not collect personal information and footage will be deleted after the review, the release read.

Findings and recommendations will be presented to the St. Albert City Council in 2020.