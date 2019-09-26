St. Albert to review playground zone speed limits
EDMONTON -- St. Albert is placing cameras at 13 school zones to collect data on speed limits.
Between the end of September until Nov. 1, there will be video counters at:
- JJ Nearing School
- Muriel Martin School
- Lois Hole School
- Ronald Harvey School
- Sir George Simpson School/Robert Rundle School
- Ecole Mission School
- Elmer Gish School
- Father Jan School
- Neil Ross/Keenoshayo School
- Oakvista Drive playground
- Natalia Park playground
- Lacombe Park Estates playground
- Poplar Park playground
The review will focus on speed, vehicle and pedestrian volume, safety and road designs, the city said in a news release.
The cameras will not collect personal information and footage will be deleted after the review, the release read.
Findings and recommendations will be presented to the St. Albert City Council in 2020.