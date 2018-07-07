A hockey tournament in St. Albert is honouring and raising money in the name of four Humboldt Broncos killed on April 6 in Saskatchewan.

The St. Albert Memorial Charity Tournament is paying tribute to Conner Lukan, Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter. The four young men killed in the tragic bus crash played minor hockey in St. Albert.

The tournament features four teams named after each victim. Proceeds will go to the St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee and Humboldt Strong Community Foundation.

“When the tragedy happened we knew we had to do something to honour these boys,” Parker Aucoin, the tournament organizer, told CTV News. “We reached out to the best friends of each one of the guys and we wanted to make sure that the players that passed, their best friends were playing to honour them.”

Marcus Walter and Ian Mitchell, both close friends of Logan Hunter, are playing for their friend this weekend.

“I think he is out here with us and there’s one way he’d want us to celebrate his life and that’s by strapping on skates and having fun out there,” Walter said.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we’re here but it is a nice way to remember them by,” Mitchell said.

There are 90 St. Albert players in the charity tournament, including current St. Louis Blue Colton Parayko.

“This is the least I could do, honestly,” Parayko said. “As soon as I heard about it, I wanted to play. I wanted to be a part of it to show my support.”

Organizers hope to raise $50,000. A large portion of the proceeds will be used to create a scholarship in memory of the four players.

With files from Angela Jung