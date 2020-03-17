EDMONTON -- It's usually one of the most raucous nights of the year, but St. Patrick's Day in Edmonton will be a muted one as bars, nightclubs and pubs shut down after a public health emergency was declared due to COVID-19.

Events scheduled Tuesday night were cancelled after Premier Jason Kenney announced the health emergency, giving the province immediate power to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Enforcing the cancellations will be up to local authorities, Kenney said.

"With respect to limitations on bars and nightclubs, or restaurants for example, that would be up to local health officials to enforce those rules," he told reporters Tuesday.

Sit-down restaurants are allowed to continue operating on a limited basis.

"We apologize to operators of these establishments for the suddenness of this, although I think they've seen it coming," Kenney said.

In Edmonton, Irish pubs were clearly preparing for the big night with shamrocks and top hats proudly displayed.

But most of them also shared another decoration — signs on doors informing customers their parties had been cancelled.

Events at places like Billiards Club and a 'mega party' to be held at Prive UltraLounge promised "thousands of party goers from across Canada," but organizers called them off even before Kenney announced the new safety measures.

"The well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority," Prive said in an Instagram post.

Kenney's declaration means restaurants, coffee shops and food courts must limit attendance to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is smaller.

Licensed establishments that allow children before 9 p.m. are also able to remain open under the same restrictions.

There is one saving grace for liquor establishments affected by the sweeping changes — any business with a liquor license will still be allowed to offer delivery services.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson.