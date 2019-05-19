Police are warning the public not to approach a vehicle that was stolen during an armed rural invasion and robbery.

Two people called RCMP on May 19 around 7:10 a.m. to report a home robbery near St. Paul.

The victims told police four people entered the home and one threatened them with a firearm. Both victims suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Cell phones, an ATV and a vehicle were stolen from the property.

The vehicle was a blue Ford F-350 with Alberta license plate CCP 2553. It has a slip tank and no front bumper.

RCMP said the vehicle should not be approached if seen. Those with information about it or the incident are asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.