Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries

    Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.

    Police were called to the mall around 3:45 p.m.

    A verbal fight involving six people turned physical, leaving two people with stab wounds, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed on Tuesday.

    A 44-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    A 20 and 23-year-old man were arrested and are facing charges.

    Police are still searching for two other males believed to be involved in the incident. 

