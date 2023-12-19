EDMONTON
    • Stabbing in Fort McMurray leaves man with serious injuries

    Fort McMurray map

    A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Fort McMurray on Sunday.

    Emergency crews were called to the 9900 block of MacDonald Avenue around 1 p.m.

    A 51-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault.

    His attackerleft the scene before police arrived, but was arrested a short time later, according to RCMP.

    A 36-year-old Fort McMurray resident has been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer.

    A court date of Jan. 8 has been set for the accused.

    Police say the victim and his attacker didn't know each other.

