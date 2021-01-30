Advertisement
Stabbing in SW Edmonton sends 2 men to hospital
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 2:12PM MST
EDMONTON -- Two men were hospitalized on Friday after a stabbing.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 111 Street and 28 Avenue.
One of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the other was described as being in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Correction:
A previous version of this article identified the address as 111 Street and 128 Avenue. Edmonton police have now clarified that the correct address was 28 Avenue.