EDMONTON -- Two men were hospitalized on Friday after a stabbing.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 111 Street and 28 Avenue.

One of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the other was described as being in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. 

Correction:

A previous version of this article identified the address as 111 Street and 128 Avenue. Edmonton police have now clarified that the correct address was 28 Avenue. 