Stabbing outside Edmonton school sends youth to hospital

Charges are pending after a youth was stabbed outside a south Edmonton school on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of 15 Avenue and Mill Woods Road at 5:30 p.m. for a youth who had been stabbed, but by the time officers arrived, the victim had left the area.

The youth was located nearby with a group of friends, and was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the youth was stabbed during an altercation with several other youths that involved bear spray outside a school in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road.

No other injuries were reported.

The age and gender of the victim was not disclosed.