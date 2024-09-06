EDMONTON
    Stabbing outside Edmonton school sends youth to hospital

    Charges are pending after a youth was stabbed outside a south Edmonton school on Thursday.

    Police were called to the area of 15 Avenue and Mill Woods Road at 5:30 p.m. for a youth who had been stabbed, but by the time officers arrived, the victim had left the area.

    The youth was located nearby with a group of friends, and was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the youth was stabbed during an altercation with several other youths that involved bear spray outside a school in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The age and gender of the victim was not disclosed.

