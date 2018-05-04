Edmonton police said a man who was rushed to hospital with stab wounds was still in hospital Friday morning, and officers were working to track down a suspect.

Officers were called to the area of 83 Street and 122 Avenue Thursday night.

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds. An EPS spokesperson told CTV News the injured man remained in hospital Friday morning in critical but stable condition.

The spokesperson said police had identified a male suspect, and officers were working on tracking down the individual.