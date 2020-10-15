Advertisement
Stabbing victim sustains 'serious injuries,' police searching for suspect: EPS
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:27PM MDT
A man was stabbed at a home in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Lansdowne on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are searching for the suspect that stabbed a man in south Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home in the Lansdowne neighbourhood at 12:30 p.m. after a man was stabbed.
A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries, and police are searching for the suspect, EPS said.
“This address is known to police for numerous previous family dispute calls,” a police spokesperson told CTV News.