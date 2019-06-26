A man is in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the EPCOR Tower near 101 Street and 104 Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

A man was found in the area and rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police say an argument broke out between two men. One man stabbed the other, and then left the scene. They aren’t sure exactly where the stabbing happened.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect.