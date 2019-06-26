Stabbing victim undergoes surgery; suspect still at large
A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing on Tuesday evening. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:11AM MDT
A man is in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the EPCOR Tower near 101 Street and 104 Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
A man was found in the area and rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.
Police say an argument broke out between two men. One man stabbed the other, and then left the scene. They aren’t sure exactly where the stabbing happened.
Investigators are still looking for a suspect.