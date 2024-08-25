EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stadium Road to close twice Sunday for Metallica concert

    Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton police are warning drivers to avoid Stadium Road Sunday night before and after the Metallica concert.

    Stadium Road will be closed between 92 Street and 112 Avenue at 4 p.m., with detours in place until pedestrian and vehicle traffic "has subsided to safe levels," police said.

    The road will be closed again at 11 p.m. to accommodate people leaving the concert, and will remain closed until the area has cleared once more.

    Police advised travellers to avoid the area during and around the closures, as there will be "significant" traffic congestion.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News