Stadium Road to close twice Sunday for Metallica concert

Edmonton police are warning drivers to avoid Stadium Road Sunday night before and after the Metallica concert.

Stadium Road will be closed between 92 Street and 112 Avenue at 4 p.m., with detours in place until pedestrian and vehicle traffic "has subsided to safe levels," police said.

The road will be closed again at 11 p.m. to accommodate people leaving the concert, and will remain closed until the area has cleared once more.

Police advised travellers to avoid the area during and around the closures, as there will be "significant" traffic congestion.