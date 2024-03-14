Stakeholders puzzled over Alberta plan for provincial police force
Several stakeholders affected by the Alberta government's announcement Wednesday that it's forging ahead with plans to create a provincial police force say the move comes as a concerning surprise.
The province introduced legislation to increase the scope of duties by sheriffs to create a standalone police force.
Mike Ellis, the minister responsible for public safety, said Wednesday the new force would work alongside the RCMP and existing municipal and First Nations police, and be subject to civilian oversight.
Ellis told media the force's creation is meant as a contingency plan to help address policing service shortages in the province, saying the Mounties "are short on the number (of officers) that they’re supposed to have."
“The RCMP just do not have enough human beings to police Canada," he said.
"Regardless of the amount of money that we give them, they’re having trouble from a hiring perspective. That’s a challenge — I get that — but I can’t wait for them to just figure things out."
He said there is no timeline for the creation of the force and that the RCMP will continue to serve as the provincial police, and emphasized the legislation is not intended to replace the federally delivered service.
Ken Johnston, the mayor of Red Deer — the largest city in Alberta that uses the RCMP for municipal policing — said Thursday while he wasn't surprised by the province's announcement as it "has been giving some signals that they want to broaden the enforcement capabilities of sheriffs," his concern is the province is making this move without consulting with the communities affected by it.
"Our voice still needs to be heard, and so far, it's pretty clear that we see the RCMP model as as being the workable, sustainable model for smaller cities and municipalities in general," Johnston told CTV News Edmonton, adding his city is satisfied by the service and results delivered by the RCMP while pointing out reduced crime statistics over the last five years and the Mounties' heightened community involvement "in terms of visibility and so on."
"What is the problem we are trying to solve in our province when it comes to policing in general?" Johnston said. "If we're getting good service, that should count in my mind as the primary driver of why we would continue a contract."
President Tyler Gandam of Alberta Municipalities, which represents communities outside the province's major cities, also lamented the lack of provincial consultation with municipalities on the elevation of sheriffs' roles and wonders "where the money is coming from for that" as the recently unveiled Alberta budget didn't address funding for the new force.
"I'm not interested in not having the RCMP. I am interested in improving community safety," Gandam, who is also the mayor of Wetaskiwin, told media on Thursday.
"Expanding the (sheriffs') mandate could help with some of those elements. Wetaskiwin has a high crime severity index rate. The more community safety we can have, if that comes in the form of more sheriffs or another agency to help all with our police, fantastic."
Vice-president Bobby-Joe Borodey of the Alberta Union of Public Employees, which represents the province's sheriffs, also deplored the lack of government consultation.
"It creates a climate of uncertainty and anxiety for sheriffs and for Albertans, for that matter," she told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.
"We're wondering if this new move or this new framework will include consultation with sheriffs, who essentially are the experts. They're the ones doing the job every day. ... Will they have a chance to weigh in before decisions are made? And, most importantly, will they be compensated for what will ideally be mission creep, or additional responsibilities, that they will be obligated to perform?"
The National Police Federation also voiced its concerns over the creation of the force, with its president in a statement pointing out the province "has significant policing infrastructure in place" but that the government hasn't increased funding to keep pace with population growth and a corresponding increase in crime.
"For several years, our Members in Alberta have been caught in the middle of a highly politicized debate on policing, " NPF President Brian Sauvé said, referring to the province's flirtation with the idea of creating a force to replace the RCMP and "successive waves of public opinion research showing that four out of five Albertans in RCMP-served communities are satisfied with their policing services."
"Rather than legislation, bureaucracy and more government spending to explore alternative policing services, it’s time to invest in the highly trained, professional provincial policing service accountable to Albertans: the Alberta RCMP."
While he questions the lack of consultation, Red Deer's Johnston said he "really" does put faith in Ellis "in terms of what he's trying to accomplish, which is to broaden the power of sheriffs and get them more in terms of partnership."
"I certainly would continue to encourage the province to engage with municipalities when it comes to that particular issue. That is going to be critical," he said.
"There are many municipalities that are concerned that their costs are going to rise when there's no tangible issue being solved, other than who wears the uniform.
"Do I see it as a step forward in terms of increasing enforcement effectiveness? Yes, but I also see it as a way of saying you still need to talk to municipalities around what is the most beneficial and logical enforcement for them."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha and Kerry McAthey
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional grounds
A federal judge on Thursday rejected one bid by Donald Trump to throw out out his classified documents criminal case, and appeared skeptical during hours of arguments of a separate effort to scuttle the prosecution ahead of trial.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Prince William praises Diana at London event
Prince William praised his mother the late Princess Diana at an event in London on Thursday, saying she taught him that everyone 'has the potential to give something back.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Adorable addition to southern Alberta ski resort
Castle Mountain Resort, near Pincher Creek, has a new four-legged friend hitting the slopes.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Federal government pitches $6M for Sask. rare earth processing facility
The federal government is making another major investment in the rare earth processing industry in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. RCMP say 66-year-old Kinistino man died in crash on Highway 3
A 66-year-old man from Kinistino is dead after a car collided with a pick-up truck on Highway 3 at the intersection with Tower Road, RCMP said.
Regina
-
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
Sask. NDP say province used FOI 'loophole' to avoid disclosing physician, specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Vancouver gas prices could top $2/L next week, analyst predicts
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soon top $2 per litre for the first time since early October, according to an analyst.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities
A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.
Toronto
-
Services returning as Hamilton works to restore IT system following ransomware attack
The City of Hamilton says it is now recovering and rebuilding its IT system after being hit by a ransomware attack late last month.
-
'It's going to be crazy': Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
Montreal
-
Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers
On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.
-
Documents show more companies, performers owed money by Just for Laughs
Documents made public by an insolvency trustee show Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs and affiliated companies owe millions of dollars in unpaid debts beyond what was included in a court filing last week.
-
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
-
Universal childcare not so universal according to Ontario government
The national daycare program was promised by the Liberal government to provide affordable childcare for all families, but the Ontario government says it was never set up that way.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
-
Scholarship program to fill gap in skilled trades pays for student's tuition, living and tools
Ten game-changing scholarships totalling at $325,000 will help Georgian College students pursue careers in the skilled trades.
Kitchener
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
-
'Wake up': Officials urge action after fatal Guelph, Ont. townhouse fire
There were no working smoke alarms in a Guelph, Ont. home where two women died. Officials are pleading with residents to check their units in hopes of preventing more fatalities.
London
-
One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter
Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’
-
Lanes closed due to collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Windsor
-
'No twisting and squeezing': An early start to tick season in late winter
Tick season in southwestern Ontario has started earlier than usual thanks to an unusually mild winter, according to naturalists and local health officials.
-
PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
-
Haitian-Windsorite details country’s heartbreaking tumble into turmoil
When Betty Sylvain was a teenager, she fled Haiti amid the unrest of the 80s and 90s. Now she watches from her home in Windsor as chaos once again befalls her home country.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves
The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.