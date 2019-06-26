Premiers from across western Canada will gather in Edmonton on Wednesday for their annual summer meeting.

Jason Kenney will host B.C. Premier John Horgan, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, N.W.T. Premier Bob McLeod, and Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq at Government House.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Kenney and Horgan since Kenney won the Alberta provincial election in April.

Since then, there has been tension between the two provinces, especially in the wake of the senate’s decision to pass Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 last week. Bill C-48 imposes a moratorium on oil tankers loading at ports on the northern coast of British Columbia. Bill C-69 overhauls the federal environmental assessment process for major construction projects.

Kenney called both bills unconstitutional.

The meeting also coincides with the Alberta government’s decision to file an intervention notice to support the Saskatchewan fight against the federal carbon tax with the Supreme Court of Canada.

Saskatchewan filed an appeal to the SCOC after losing a constitutional challenge in its own appeal court. A tentative date of Dec. 5 has been set for the hearing.