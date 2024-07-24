Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager

Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was announced as the Edmonton Oilers' general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations Wednesday morning.

"I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization," Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a news release.

"Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Bowman, from Montreal, is the son of Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman. He spent 20 seasons in Chicago, starting as a special assistant to the general manager in 2000-2001, earning promotions to director of hockey operations in 2005-2006 then assistant general manager in 2007, before finally being named the team's ninth general manager in 2009.

The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups with Bowman as general manager.

He resigned in 2021 after an investigation into the team's handling of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup run.

The National Hockey League reinstated Bowman on July 1. He became eligible to sign contracts with teams on July 10.

Bowman will be the Oilers' 11th general manager.

The franchise mutually parted ways with general manager Ken Holland after the Stanley Cup Final.

This is a developing news story. More to come…