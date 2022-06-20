'Stand together': Event highlights refugees and Indigenous shared experiences

Newcomers to Edmonton and Indigenous people shared cultures in a unique way to learn from each other and grow understanding.

A celebration at city hall brought together refugees from around the world and Indigenous people to recognize National Indigenous Peoples Day, World Refugee Day, and the start of Indigenous History Month.

Razia Saramad, who was forced to leave her home in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control last year, had no idea where she would end up.

"We tried so many countries, and finally, we succeeded to have Canada," Saramad said.

Now six months into her new life in Edmonton, Saramad was excited to learn about the local history and share her own experiences.

"The Indigenous is the historical people of this city, and the refugees or the newcomers are just coming here, and I think they need to know each other and be together," Saramad said.

"To learn from each other and know the value of each other and respect it," she added.

Trent Daley, Alberta Hate Crimes Committee member, said events like this help build awareness of differences and similarities.

"I think it's incredibly important to have a space to really root newcomers on Indigenous land," Daley said.

Organizers hoped the event would combine the shared lived experiences of both groups to focus on the inequities they face.

"It's important to show that we're always going to stand together, and a way that we're standing together is by hearing what people have to say," said Aaima Azhar, an organizer with Roots on 6.