Standoff ignited after driver of stolen vehicle points gun at officer: RCMP

An RCMP officer fired their weapon after a person driving a reportedly stolen vehicle pointed a firearm at him in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton Saturday evening.

According to Mounties, at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Evansburg detachment located a stolen vehicle that was stuck near Chip Lake, Alta. on Range Road 102A, north of Highway 16.

As the officer approached on foot to arrest the two occupants, police say the male driver pointed a firearm at him.

"The officer discharged his firearm and the suspect retreated into his vehicle," RCMP said in a statement Sunday evening.

A standoff occurred as officers from neighbouring detachments arrived at the scene. The two occupants of the stolen vehicle "eventually" surrendered to police.

One occupant sustained "minor injuries," RCMP added but declined to provide further details. No police officers were injured.

While RCMP initially referred the review of the incident to Alberta's police watchdog, the Director of Law Enforcement deemed it to be "in scope" for investigation by Mounties, with "oversight" from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Chip Lake is approximately 130 kilometres west of Edmonton.