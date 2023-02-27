Standoff ignited after driver of stolen vehicle points gun at officer: RCMP
An RCMP officer fired their weapon after a person driving a reportedly stolen vehicle pointed a firearm at him in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton Saturday evening.
According to Mounties, at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Evansburg detachment located a stolen vehicle that was stuck near Chip Lake, Alta. on Range Road 102A, north of Highway 16.
As the officer approached on foot to arrest the two occupants, police say the male driver pointed a firearm at him.
"The officer discharged his firearm and the suspect retreated into his vehicle," RCMP said in a statement Sunday evening.
A standoff occurred as officers from neighbouring detachments arrived at the scene. The two occupants of the stolen vehicle "eventually" surrendered to police.
One occupant sustained "minor injuries," RCMP added but declined to provide further details. No police officers were injured.
While RCMP initially referred the review of the incident to Alberta's police watchdog, the Director of Law Enforcement deemed it to be "in scope" for investigation by Mounties, with "oversight" from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
Chip Lake is approximately 130 kilometres west of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
How '15-minute cities' turned into an international conspiracy theory
Duncan Enright never imagined he'd get death threats over a plan to reduce grinding city traffic. But it is exactly what happened to the local politician in the U.K., who found himself deluged with abusive messages on social media and by email over his involvement in a proposed traffic filtering trial run in the city of Oxford.
Calgary
-
Garage fire sends 1 man to hospital with burn injuries
A man is in hospital with burn injuries after a Sunday afternoon garage fire in northeast Calgary.
-
World Junior Figure Skating Championships to kick off in Calgary this week
The 2023 World Junior Figure Skating Championships kick off on Monday in Calgary at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
-
Charges filed against Canmore man in relation to Friday night shootout
A Canmore man has been charged in relation to a traffic stop that turned into a shootout with police late Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan TeleMiracle 47 raises over $5.5 million
Saskatchewan residents have once again opened their hearts, and their wallets, to make TeleMiracle 47 a resounding success — raising a total of $5,519,229.
-
Seven Saskatoon residents escape early morning house fire unharmed
An early morning fire on Sunday did an estimated $350,000 in damage to a Riversdale home, a city investigator says.
-
Third person charged in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have charged a third person in the death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Regina
-
'We love what we do': Exhibitors return for 9th annual Health and Wellness Expo in Regina
For the exhibitors at Regina’s ninth annual Health and Wellness Expo, a healthy lifestyle is a passion.
-
Saskatchewan TeleMiracle 47 raises over $5.5 million
Saskatchewan residents have once again opened their hearts, and their wallets, to make TeleMiracle 47 a resounding success — raising a total of $5,519,229.
-
Team Sask. loses men's hockey gold medal match to Ontario in double overtime
Team Saskatchewan may not have pulled the gold medal in the Canada Winter Games men’s hockey matchup against Ontario Saturday night, but they gave them a run for their money.
Atlantic
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in "Away From Her," has died.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces
Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect Monday
Big changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
Toronto
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows man dangling from balcony to escape Toronto high-rise fire
Neighbours watched in disbelief and horror as a man dangled from a Toronto high-rise balcony.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
Montreal
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
Habs long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey covers last home game, leaves to make room for young blood
After 58 years covering the Montreal Canadiens, Gazette sports reporter Pat Hickey covered his last home game on Saturday night. He's leaving his post so a younger reporter will not lose their job as the paper makes newsroom cuts.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants. QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
Ottawa
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
Cracked windshield a cautionary tale of dangers of ice left on vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to clear ice and snow off of their vehicles before getting on the road, as the consequences of not doing so can be serious.
-
Kids take over the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre
Hundreds of kids laced up at the Canadian Tire Centre Sunday for a chance to skate on NHL ice for the first time.
Kitchener
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Guelph: SIU
An intersection in Guelph has reopened following an investigation by Ontario’s police watch dog after a man was shot by a Guelph police officer.
-
Wilmot residents hold emergency meeting for proposed gravel pit
The Citizens for Safe Groundwater say a proposed gravel pit they oppose now appears to have the path cleared to dig.
-
Most read stories of the week: Surprise towing, Netflix passwords, snowplow crash
A surprise towing of a car in Cambridge, a crash with a snowplow that tore the roof off a car in Guelph, and the Netflix crackdown round out the top stories of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Winnipeg
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
-
'A record number of maple taffies': Festival du Voyageur returns to pre-pandemic attendance levels
It's a curtain call on Festival du Voyageur 2023. Holding its biggest event yet for its first full post-pandemic return, it was a long-time coming for die-hard fans.
-
Vancouver
-
Travellers stuck at YVR question call to cancel flights due to snow
People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.
-
New Westminster residents, mayor push for 'Vision Zero' strategy following pedestrian death
Calls for the City of New Westminster to adopt a 'Vision Zero' strategy – which seeks to eliminate deaths and injuries on roadways – are growing after a man was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month.
-
Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a residential fire in Abbotsford, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Police Board rejects city's request for smaller budget increase
The Victoria Police Board has rejected city council's request that it revise its budget proposal for the coming year.
-
B.C. senior embarks on daily walks to pick up litter and spread kindness
When Tom Kile retired, he made a commitment to maintain his physical and mental health. Now, his daily walks help keep his neighbourhood clean.
-
Recent global earthquakes inspire some Mid-Island residents to learn emergency radio skills
With the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria top of mind, people on Vancouver Island are getting prepared with emergency communications.