RCMP west of Edmonton said a 1988 Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup ring was back with its rightful owner, but no arrests had been made in the case.

Last weekend, Norm Lacombe said he had taken off his ring to play golf, and then left it in his vehicle outside his rural home in the Spruce Grove area overnight.

The ring and a wallet were stolen that night from the vehicle.

On Thursday, RCMP released photos of the suspect in the theft – police said a suspect had attempted to use a credit card from the stolen wallet at a store in Devon Sunday morning.

In the image taken from surveillance footage, it appeared the suspect had been wearing the stolen ring at the time.

RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that Lacombe got his ring back Thursday night, but no arrests had been made.