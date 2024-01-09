Stantec signs deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield

EDMONTON
    Stantec Inc. has signed an deal to buy engineering and management firm Morrison Hershfield.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    Stantec says the deal expands its presence in most major Canadian markets and strengthens its U.S. presence in buildings engineering.

    Morrison Hershfield, based in Markham, Ont., is a 1,150-person firm with offices in 22 cities in Canada and the United States, and one office in India.

    The acquisition is subject to court, regulatory and Morrison Hershfield shareholder approvals.

    The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

