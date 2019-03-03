Edmonton’s tallest tower is getting closer to being finished.

The ICE District says the process to dismantle the crane attached to Stantec Tower will start March 4.

As of Monday, traffic along 104 Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between 101 and 105 Streets.

The traffic reduction could be in effect until March 15.

The building’s office space opened in September.

Its condos are expected to be completed by the fall.

