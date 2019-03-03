Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Stantec Tower crane to come down
Traffic along 104 Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction starting Monday to accommodate the dismantling of the crane at Stantec Tower.
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 11:19AM MST
Edmonton’s tallest tower is getting closer to being finished.
The ICE District says the process to dismantle the crane attached to Stantec Tower will start March 4.
As of Monday, traffic along 104 Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between 101 and 105 Streets.
The traffic reduction could be in effect until March 15.
The building’s office space opened in September.
Its condos are expected to be completed by the fall.