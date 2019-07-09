The Edmonton Expo has added another star of the screen to its September date.

Patrick Warburton, best known as David Puddy from Seinfeld and voiceover work on Family Guy and The Emperor's New Groove, will be in town Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22

Warburton joins a list of already scheduled guests including Star Trek alum George Takei, Cary Elwes of Stranger Things fame and Joonas Suotamo of Star Wars fame.

The Edmonton Expo Centre will host the three-day festival of pop culture.