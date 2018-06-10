Starbucks will close all of its company-operated Canadian stores for a portion of Monday for unconscious bias training.

The coffee company announced its stores would close early for a training session “designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome.”

We believe everyone should be treated with respect & want to ensure everyone in a Starbucks store feels safe & welcome. On 6/11 we will close all Canadian company-operated stores & offices for the afternoon to hold implicit bias & conscious inclusion sessions with our partners. pic.twitter.com/ARyXkgkq1r — Starbucks Canada (@StarbucksCanada) May 4, 2018

The announcement came after a Starbucks employee in Philadelphia refused to allow two black men to use the store’s bathroom and called police on them. The men refused to leave the store, and they were arrested. The Seattle-based company apologized for the incident.

Starbucks closed more than 8,000 stores in the United States for unconscious bias training on May 29.