STARS Air Ambulance responds to crash involving semi, SUV
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Whitecourt on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 43 and Dahl Drive around 11 a.m. after a crash involving a semi and an SUV.
The driver of the SUV was extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Whitecourt is about 178 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
