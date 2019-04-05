Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
STARS called to crash east of Grande Prairie
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 12:56PM MDT
RCMP is on scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 43 eastbound between Crooked Creek and Sturgeon Heights.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured and police are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.
Police have not provided any information about injuries that may have resulted from the crash, but STARS Air Ambulance has been called to the scene.
The crash site is about 77 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.