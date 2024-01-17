STARS launches 2024 lottery including showhome grand prize

EDMONTON
    The 2024 STARS lottery, a fundraising initiative to support its medical services, was launched in Edmonton on Wednesday.

    For nearly three decades, STARS has transported critically ill and injured patients across Alberta, eastern British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

    The STARS lottery plays a crucial role in securing funding for the organization, its president said.

    "We are community funded…and this lottery will fully fund one of the three of our bases for the year, their operational costs. So it is our biggest fundraiser and it's critically important to our missions," said Katherine Emberly, president and chief executive officer of STARS.

    STARS lottery 2024 offers more than 2,100 prizes worth $4.8 million, including a showhome, a Winnebago RV, and a $500,000 early bird prize.

    Lottery tickets start at $30.

    This young advocate encourages supporting STARS given his firsthand experience.

    "When you donate to this lottery, and when people buy these tickets, they're saving so many people and they're saving people like me," said Theo Konidas.

    For additional lottery information or to support the cause, people can visit STARS Lottery Alberta | Help Us Fight for Life.

      

