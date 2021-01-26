EDMONTON -- A woman was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after the vehicle she was in crashed with a train east of Leduc Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties say there was a collision between a train and a truck on Centre Street in New Sarepta at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The truck driver, an 82-year-old man, is OK, but his passenger, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to hospital by STARS with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.