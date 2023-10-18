State of emergency for Calling Lake, Alta., extended as community meets to discuss crime solutions
A local state of emergency in a northern Alberta community is being extended a week after it was implemented during a crime wave.
Marshall Auger, the reeve of the Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17, told reporters after a meeting with homeowners, the local MLA and RCMP on Wednesday in Calling Lake that "we're not at a point where we feel confident" to lift the order.
The municipal district enacted the state of emergency on Oct. 11 in response to a spike in crimes, including motor vehicle theft and break-and-enters, in and around the hamlet of 450 people located 190 kilometres north of Edmonton.
"We still have the issues that we're dealing with," Auger told reporters outside the community complex following the meeting. "Until we feel really good about where things are at, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done before we look at lifting it."
The meeting came in the midst of a sharp rise in crime year over year in the municipal district, particularly around Calling Lake.
Crime statistics from January to September this year supplied by the RCMP show the number of break-and-enter incidents have risen 83 per cent from 2022 while motor-vehicle thefts are up 160 per cent.
Declaring the local state of emergency allows the municipal district to allocate money to pay for additional security personnel and police officers.
Auger told CTV News Edmonton last week the municipal district is also looking at adding security cameras to help patrol hotspots and major intersections. He said that the municipal district has been pushing for a dedicated RCMP detachment for several years. The closest detachment is in Athabasca, about 50 kilometres away.
"We think that the size of the community and with what we're dealing with, it warrants having a detachment right here, which means 24 hour coverage in this community and not having to wait 45 minutes to two hours to get response time on things," Auger said Wednesday. "The criminals know that they have that time, and they take advantage of that."
Scott Sinclair, the MLA for the Lesser Slave Lake riding that includes Calling Lake, said he and others who attended the meeting "have a little bit of homework" to do moving forward to address the problem beyond the short term.
"We believe that Albertans and the community and residents of Calling Lake and the area, even though they're in the remote part of northern Alberta, fundamentally deserve the rights to raise and to live in communities where public safety is paramount," he said. "We need to restore common sense law and order. They've reached out to us for help ...
"When they talk about how terrifying it is, it's one thing to talk about crime and statistics on a spreadsheet, it's a completely different when you have bullets flying through your window when you're in your own home, or that terrifying feeling of somebody breaking in and holding guns. We need to make sure that we're providing the support for these people."
Sinclair said he hopes the province can deploy sheriffs to the area but that the municipal district would need to ask the RCMP first.
Chief Superintendent Gary Graham, the officer in charge of the RCMP's Eastern Alberta District, said some of the next steps could include bringing additional special officers into the area to look at property crimes to "try and see if we can identify the prolific offenders," and placing more officers in the area around the clock and to patrol overnight.
He said Calling Lake's troubles aren't something that will be solved simply by adjusting policing methods.
"This isn't a policing problem all by itself. This is collaborative. Provincial agencies wrap around the community itself strategies that they might have. This whole meeting was (to discuss) what can we do to work together to come to some solutions."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti and Dave Mitchell
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza doctors treating the many wounded as medical supplies ran out.
What are the rules of war? The international laws of armed conflict explained
Both Israel and Hamas have been accused of committing war crimes, but what are the international laws that govern war?
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Mould and mouse droppings: Calgary mother says she can't afford to leave 'nightmare' rental home as prices skyrocket
The city's rental prices are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and regular Calgarians are feeling the impact.
-
Google doodle recognizes Calgarian Violet King Henry
A famous Calgarian known for breaking barriers as the first Black woman to practise law in Canada is being recognized by Google.
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union (SEIU) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
-
Sask. athletes help Canadian team earn first medal in adaptive water skiing
A group of Saskatchewan water ski athletes is coming off a big win last month at a world competition.
-
Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck
Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.
Regina
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Sask. daycare plan 'floundering' due to lack of staff, educators say
Early childhood educators in Saskatchewan are highlighting staffing shortages and intense demand following a report on the province's sluggish start in adding 26,000 daycare spots over five years.
-
Two Rider receivers eyeing 1,000 yards on the year
Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus are both within 40 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving no longer chairman of Irving Oil, retains advisory role for the company
Arthur Irving is no longer the chairman at Irving Oil, but rather holds the title of chairman emeritus, meaning he will maintain an advisory role for the board.
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario real estate agent suspended after post about Israel-Hamas war
A real estate brokerage has suspended a Vaughan-based realtor who was allegedly behind a social media post that appeared to make light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Man, 63, charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle at Pickering home
A 63-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging a Palestinian flag in Pickering on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen gives up on McGill dream after Quebec doubles tuition for some university students
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians don't want to leave
An Israeli-Canadian speaks about moving to Israel from Montreal nine years ago and why she has decided to stay in the country despite the war with Hamas.
-
Dube remains evasive on the reimbursement of insulin pumps
Diabetics who travelled to the National Assembly on Wednesday to demand reimbursement for insulin pumps said they were disappointed by Health Minister Christian Dube's response.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police plan new Neighbourhood Operations Centre on Rideau Street
The Ottawa Police Services Board will vote Monday on a recommendation to sign a lease with CF Rideau for a new Neighbourhood Operations Centre at 55 Rideau Street, Unit 107.
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Eastern Ontario residents allege they paid contractor thousands of dollars for work never completed
A Luskville, Que. contractor is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police allege 11 residents in eastern Ontario were defrauded out of nearly $1,000,000.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
WRPS to ask for $16.3M budget increase as talks get underway
Region of Waterloo budget talks got underway in earnest Wednesday with a pair of meetings, including discussion about the police budget.
-
Brantford residents show support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town
There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep the company's main plant in town.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Vancouver
-
'Where am I going? To pitch a tent somewhere else': Homeless camp shut down in Abbotsford
A large homeless camp next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is no more. Campers were evicted by workers with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Wednesday.
-
Cancelled ferries spark debate about proposed fines in B.C. legislature
There were turbulent waters at the legislature Wednesday, where ferry cancellations kicked off a heated question period.
-
Vancouver asking province for funding to keep public washrooms open in the Downtown Eastside
Vancouver city councillors voted unanimously in favour to request $3.8 million from the provincial government to help keep public washrooms open.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP
A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.