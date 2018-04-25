Dozens of roads in Lamont County have been flooded, and a state of local emergency remains in effect.

The county said a total of 34 roads have been closed due to flooding, and officials said residents are asked to continue using discretion to travel, to drive slowly and to report flooding to the county.

The state of local emergency was called Monday, shortly after noon.

Officials said the worst areas are in the east and northeast sections of the county.

This culvert on TWP 550 is struggling to keep up. It’s still funnelling water under the road, but other parts are being washed out #AB #Yeg pic.twitter.com/amqPHKG0zl — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) April 25, 2018

Crews were out Wednesday, working on roads where water had receded.

The flooding had prompted Elk Island Public Schools to cancel school bus service in the county.