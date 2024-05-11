EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • State of local emergency declared, evacuation order issued in County of Grande Prairie, Greenview M.D.

    A state of local emergency was issued by the County of Grande Prairie late Friday evening due to wildfires like this one burning near Teepee Creek. (Photo credit: Josh Bourget) A state of local emergency was issued by the County of Grande Prairie late Friday evening due to wildfires like this one burning near Teepee Creek. (Photo credit: Josh Bourget)
    Out-of-control wildfires in northern Alberta prompted a local state of emergency in the County of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, as well as evacuation orders in the county and the Municipal District of Greenview.

    Due to a 400-hectare fire burning four kilometres east of the Hamlet of Teepee Creek, an evacuation order was issued Friday night for Kleskun Creek north to Township Road 742, as well as the Riverstone Golf Course. 

    Evacuees should travel north to Township Road 742 and west onto Highway 733.

    They should register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre at 11633 and 100 Street in Grande Prairie.

    Another evacuation order was issued early Saturday morning for Greenview No. 16. 

    Residents along in the North Goodwin area west of Range Road 21, between Township Road 734 and Township Road 741, were told to evacuate immediately.

    All evacuees should bring important documents, medications and pets. They should register at the Paradise Inn at 3609 Highway Street in Valleyview.

    Evacuation alerts were in place for the following areas:

    • Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32
    • Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32

    Residents should be ready to evacuate on short notice. Updates can be found on the County of Grande Prairie Facebook page

    The second out-of-control wildfire was burning over 130 hectares 13 kilometres northwest of Valhalla.

     

     

    Thursday, officials said a lack of rain in northern Alberta was driving higher fire risks in the region, and Saturday the wildfire danger in the county remained extreme.

     

     

