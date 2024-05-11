State of local emergency declared for County of Grande

A state of local emergency was declared late Friday evening by the County of Grande due to rising wildfire risk.

The county issued the statement at 10:30 p.m. Friday night, after an evacuation order was issued due to a wildfire four kilometers east of the hamlet of Teepee Creek near Kleskun Creek and the Smokey River.

“Good progress is being made to contain the wildfire located approximately 13 kilometres north west of Valhalla,” the county said in a Friday evening media statement. “This fire is approximately 90 hectares.

“County of Grande Prairie and Alberta Wildfire crews are responding with helicopters bucketing. Heavy equipment will work through the night to build a fire guard and crews are working to protect structures.”

A wildfire burning in Alberta in 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

Evacuation order

An evacuation order has been issued for Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742, in addition to Riverstone Golf Course.

Evacuees are advised to travel north to Township Road 742 and; west onto Highway 733. Evacuees are asked to register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre at 11633 100 Street in Grande Prairie.

“Bring pets, important documents, medication, food and water to be prepared to be away from your home for seven days,” it added.

Possible evacuation alerts are in place for the following areas:

Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32

Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32

An evacuation alert means be prepared to evacuate. No evacuation is required at this time for these areas.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.