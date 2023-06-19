State of local emergency declared in Edson due to rain, flooding
The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency on Monday due to rainfall and flooding.
The emergency began just after noon on Monday.
More details to come…
Calgary
Calgary phasing out diesel buses for electric, thanks to $325M from feds
The City of Calgary is phasing out diesel public transit buses in favour of electric ones.
Piercing customers at Calgary tattoo shop must be tested: AHS
Alberta Health Services says recent customers who received body piercing services at a northeast Calgary tattoo and piercing shop must seek testing for Hepatitis B following a recent health inspection.
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
Saskatoon
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
Police release details surrounding suspected murder in Sask.
Sask. RCMP are releasing the name of the victim of a suspected homicide in North Battleford hoping the public will come forward with information.
Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility
With Saskatoon’s city-run greenhouse effectively shuttered, administration is exploring the idea of finding outside partners to share the use, and cost, of a potential new facility.
Regina
Suspected homicide under investigation by Sask. RCMP
A man's death near Esterhazy is being treated as a homicide as Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate.
'A once in a lifetime opportunity': Production begins on feature film in Sask.
Regina based Mind's Eye Entertainment is announcing production has begun on a major feature film in the province.
Province auctions off Lieutenant Governor's Cadillac that has more than 243,000 kilometres on it
The provincial government has auctioned off the Lieutenant Governor’s 2006 Cadillac after the vehicle had travelled more than 243,000 kilometres.
Atlantic
N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
RCMP investigating single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village, N.B.
Police are seeking assistance from the public as they investigate a single-vehicle crash in Richibucto-Village, N.B.
Toronto
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threat
All schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.
The Toronto election is next week. Here's everything you need to know
The 2023 Toronto mayoral election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote for the city's next leader:
Montreal
PQ 'uncomfortable' with singer Emile Bilodeau hosting St-Jean Baptiste Day, refuses to attend
The Parti quebecois (PQ) is refusing an invitation to address the public at the official ceremony for the Fete nationale show on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City on June 23. The PQ is protesting the naming of singer Émile Bilodeau as host for the evening, because he ridiculed the party and voiced vehement opposition to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the province.
Court hears impact statements from young girls who were victims of former teacher's sexual abuse
Sentencing arguments are underway at the Montreal courthouse in the case of an elementary school teacher who has pleaded guilty to eight counts related to sex crimes involving five female students.
Here's what you need to know about Monday's byelection in NDG-Westmount
One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding on Monday. The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.
Ottawa
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launch
At Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across system
OC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system-wide update that would allow transit users to pay for fares with a credit card or mobile wallet.
One person hurt after home invasion in Mississippi Mills, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a reported home invasion in the town of Mississippi Mills, just west of Ottawa.
Kitchener
Investigations continue in two Cambridge fires from the weekend
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a fire in Cambridge on Saturday and another fire hours later is being treated as suspicious.
Car lands on its side following Kitchener crash
A two-vehicle collision in Kitchener has resulted in a car flipping onto its side.
Motorcyclist hurt while trying to avoid geese on the road
A motorcycle driver was injured in a crash Friday while trying to avoid geese on the road. Here's some safety tips for drivers.
Northern Ontario
Drugs seized, 15 charges laid as Sudbury police focus on troubled area of the city
Greater Sudbury Police say they are trying to address problems in a troubled part of the city through a combination of enforcement and community outreach.
Elliot Lake police follow up dropped 911 call, victim’s former spouse charged with sex assault
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a dropped 911 call June 16 in Elliot Lake and ended up charging the former spouse of the victim with numerous assault charges.
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shooting
A community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
Teenager in hospital following downtown Winnipeg assault
A 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted after he attempted to stop a fight in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday.
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Vancouver
B.C.’s toxic drug crisis: May death toll marks downward trend
For the first time this year, the number of unregulated drug deaths recorded monthly in British Columbia has dipped below 180.
No time for 'games': B.C. solicitor general gives deadline for Surrey policing report
British Columbia's solicitor general accuses the City of Surrey of playing games around its decision to retain the RCMP as its policing agency.
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
Vancouver Island
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 'vicious attack' in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after an 18-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in a baseball bat attack in Nanaimo.
NEW | Nanaimo hospital's new intensive care unit to open next week
A new and expanded intensive care unit at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will open to patients next week.
Cameron Bluffs wildfire under control, Helijet offers detour bypass
The Cameron Bluffs Wildfire, which has been wreaking havoc on the Island for the past two weeks, is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.