State of local emergency declared in Edson due to rain, flooding

Flooding in the Town of Edson on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Supplied) Flooding in the Town of Edson on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island