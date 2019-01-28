

CTV Edmonton





Starting on Tuesday, residents in west Edmonton and St. Albert may be asked to participate in a new Statistics Canada survey.

About 500 households will be selected at random to take part in the two-phase Canadian Health Measures Survey.

The first phase of the survey is an in-home interview. Residents will be asked about their nutrition, alcohol and tobacco consumption, medical history and physical activity.

The second phase of the survey will be conducted in a mobile examination centre, where Stats Canada employees will take participants height, weight, neck and waist measurements, blood pressure and other tests to measure vision and musculoskeletal health.

Stats Canada says participation in the survey is important because data will beused to provide a portrait of the health of Canadians. Various stakeholders will use the data to adapt programs and services to the public’s needs.

The identity of the participants will be kept confidential as per the Statistics Act.