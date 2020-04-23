EDMONTON -- Wedding season is on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and that means Nicole Ashley Squires is facing some down time.

In a normal year, the photographer travels around the world for upwards of 30 weddings, capturing couples' ceremonies and celebrations in breathtaking destinations.

Staying home is a huge shift but Squires is embracing her new reality and her new daughter, born just five weeks ago.

"It is easier when you have this beautiful baby to focus on, and kind of stay in that bubble," Squires said.

The first-time mom's delivery was already stressful because of unexpected changes to her birth plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic and changes at the hospital added to the uncertainty.

"While I was in labour, we were hearing that people were being kicked out of the waiting rooms. It was changing every hour," she recalled.

Because she was so far along in her labour, Squires' husband Jon, her mom and their photographer were able to stay with her.

In the weeks since, the new family of three has been in self-isolation, connecting with family and friends from afar.

"Having a baby can be isolating as it is," Squires said. "Not having your people around has been extra, so we're so lucky that we have technology, that we can stay in touch."

She is feeling grateful for her circle of support and living in the moment with her happy baby, Charlie.

"There's a lot of positives about welcoming something really exciting and beautiful into the world right now," Squires said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Erin Isfeld