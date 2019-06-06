

CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of resources to maintain those affected by wildfires in Alberta informed.

Wildfires map: Alberta Wildfire created an interactive map with all the active fires in the province.

Fire restrictions and bans: The province has also set up an interactive map where there are fire bans and restrictions.

Alberta Wildfire’s latest: Follow Alberta Wildfire on Facebook and Twitter, and download the Alberta Wildfire app to stay up to date on wildfire updates.

Alberta Emergency Alert: The provincial government has a website, social media channels and an app with current wildfire alerts.

Road information: Check 511 Alberta before you get on the road for the latest on highway conditions.

Mackenzie County: The County’s Facebook page has constant updates on the wildfire that has affected the residents of Rainbow Lake, High Level, La Crete.