Stay up to date on Alberta wildfires
The Chuckegg Creek fire is seen from the air in a Government of Alberta handout photo taken near the town of High Level, Alta., on May 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Government of Alberta)
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 10:58PM MDT
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of resources to maintain those affected by wildfires in Alberta informed.
Wildfires map: Alberta Wildfire created an interactive map with all the active fires in the province.
Fire restrictions and bans: The province has also set up an interactive map where there are fire bans and restrictions.
Alberta Wildfire’s latest: Follow Alberta Wildfire on Facebook and Twitter, and download the Alberta Wildfire app to stay up to date on wildfire updates.
Alberta Emergency Alert: The provincial government has a website, social media channels and an app with current wildfire alerts.
Road information: Check 511 Alberta before you get on the road for the latest on highway conditions.
Mackenzie County: The County’s Facebook page has constant updates on the wildfire that has affected the residents of Rainbow Lake, High Level, La Crete.