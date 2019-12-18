Temperatures climbed above zero in Edmonton on Tuesday.

AND... we were above zero again early this morning.

However, the afternoon temperatures today and tomorrow will come in a bit cooler.

We'll be in the -2 to -5 range this afternoon and Thursday afternoon with a "Mix of Sun and Cloud".

Friday has the potential to hit zero or JUST sneak above. I'll go with a forecast high of -1.

But, there's a chance we get a degree or two warmer.

After Friday...cooler air takes over for the weekend and next week.

Daytime highs will drop back into the -5 to -10 degree range.

Holiday Travel Outlook:

There's a slight risk of some flurries/light snow in the Edmonton-Red Deer region and east-central Alberta on Saturday.

Accumulations look minimal. But, we may have some reduced visibilities with a bit of wind.

Outside of that, no storms for travellers to contend with in Alberta from Sunday through Boxing Day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Noon: -2

5pm: -4

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -7

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -7