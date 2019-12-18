Staying mild all week: This is your Edmonton forecast
Temperatures climbed above zero in Edmonton on Tuesday.
AND... we were above zero again early this morning.
However, the afternoon temperatures today and tomorrow will come in a bit cooler.
We'll be in the -2 to -5 range this afternoon and Thursday afternoon with a "Mix of Sun and Cloud".
Friday has the potential to hit zero or JUST sneak above. I'll go with a forecast high of -1.
But, there's a chance we get a degree or two warmer.
After Friday...cooler air takes over for the weekend and next week.
Daytime highs will drop back into the -5 to -10 degree range.
Holiday Travel Outlook:
There's a slight risk of some flurries/light snow in the Edmonton-Red Deer region and east-central Alberta on Saturday.
Accumulations look minimal. But, we may have some reduced visibilities with a bit of wind.
Outside of that, no storms for travellers to contend with in Alberta from Sunday through Boxing Day.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Mix of sun & cloud.
- Noon: -2
- 5pm: -4
- Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -7
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: -4
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -1
- Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- WINTER SOLSTICE
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -5
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -7
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -9