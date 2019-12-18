Temperatures climbed above zero in Edmonton on Tuesday.

AND... we were above zero again early this morning.

However, the afternoon temperatures today and tomorrow will come in a bit cooler.

We'll be in the -2 to -5 range this afternoon and Thursday afternoon with a "Mix of Sun and Cloud".

 

Friday has the potential to hit zero or JUST sneak above.  I'll go with a forecast high of -1.

But, there's a chance we get a degree or two warmer.

 

After Friday...cooler air takes over for the weekend and next week.

Daytime highs will drop back into the -5 to -10 degree range.

 

Holiday Travel Outlook:

There's a slight risk of some flurries/light snow in the Edmonton-Red Deer region and east-central Alberta on Saturday.

Accumulations look minimal.  But, we may have some reduced visibilities with a bit of wind.

Outside of that, no storms for travellers to contend with in Alberta from Sunday through Boxing Day.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Noon:  -2
  • 5pm:  -4
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  -7
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  -4  
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -1
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries.
  • WINTER SOLSTICE
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12 
  • Afternoon High:  -7
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -9 