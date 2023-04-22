Steadward Centre para swimming program proving to be social, physical, mental outlet for many

A fundraiser for a para swimming program in Edmonton was positioned Saturday evening to surpass its organizers' goal of $15,000.

The annual "Going the Distance" benefits the Steadward Bears team at the University of Alberta's Steadward Centre for Personal and Physical Achievement.

The program offers both recreational and competitive swimming opportunities to people with disabilities.

Delaney Frame discovered the Steadward Bears in December when she attended one of the Steadward Centre's "try-it" days, where she also tested out sledge hockey and track and field.

But swimming proved to be the best fit – mentally and physically – after an accident in January 2020 that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

"I don't have to worry about being in a chair or not using my legs because when I'm in the water, it doesn't matter," she explained on Saturday during the fundraiser. "Then, the additional cardio. It's really hard to get as much cardio as my physical recovery, so this is a really good way for me to get in the water and get some endurance and help build that strength, too, in my upper body."

Plus, she added, "It's really good networking… It's such a fun and positive group."

Frame had only swam recreationally prior to her accident, but had an athletic background.

Because of that, since joining the Steadward Bears four months ago, she's made impressive progress, says her head coach.

"Honestly, I expected Delaney will probably be at a national level by this time next year. She might not believe that at this point, but I see it in her," Laura Harvey told CTV News Edmonton.

That potential is one of the benefits Harvey credits to the program: Alongside a social network, it gives swimmers something to work toward.

"She's come into a program where she really didn't have a lot of experience with swimming, she's seen how amazing she is and how much she can progress through a very short period of time, she's seen the opportunities for a competitive swimmer in para swimming," Harvey said of Frame.

"That's very empowering for her."

On Saturday, Frame and her friends entered a team named "Wildfire" in the "Going the Distance" event.

In total, 13 teams – totalling 27 swimmers – took turns attempting to swim a distance goal within an hour.

As of Saturday evening, more than $14,000 had been raised. The fundraiser ends April 25, so Harvey was optimistic.

"There's a lot of expenses like pool time, equipment, some of those swimmers who are travelling for events, it's expensive."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb