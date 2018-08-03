It was a thrilling experience for a group of construction workers who posed atop of Edmonton’s tallest building.

“It was just sublime up there, especially when you can see the crest of the earth. Edmonton is a big city; it looked pretty small from up there,” Justin Pytel told CTV News Thursday, when Building Trades Alberta published the photos to Facebook on behalf of Iron Workers Union Local 720.

Pytel said the crew was standing roughly where the 69 floor would be.

The photos were taken last week and show the workers wearing harnesses on top of a steel beam with a picturesque backdrop.

Taken back down to earth

Less than 24 hours after the photos were posted, CTV News has learned some workers, employed by subcontractor North American Steel Erectors, were not allowed on the work site in the Ice District.

Sources said some have been suspended, and even one employee was fired.

One source said the issue is being categorized internally as a “safety incident,” while another source said publishing the photos violated a social media policy associated with the job site.

Ice District Joint Venture issued a statement saying, “We have been advised by our general contractor, PCL, that they are conducting an investigation regarding this matter. Ice District VJ has no further comment this time.”

The disciplinary action is expected to last until next week, when workers will be allowed to return to the site, according to sources.

Occupation Health and Safety said it has not received any complaints about the situation, but is aware of the photos and is looking into the matter.

Stantec said it was unaware of any directive or discipline against workers.

North American Steel Erectors did not respond to a request for comment.

With files from Dan Grummett