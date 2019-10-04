A day after the Crown appealed his conviction, calling it unfit, a man found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of two Mac's store clerks is also trying to appeal his conviction and ask for his case to be tried again.

Colton James Steinhauer filed a notice of conviction appeal on Oct. 4, basing the request on what he and his counsel called a failure by the judge "to consider the absence of evidence to establish first-degree murder."

On Dec. 18, 2015, Steinhauer, along with Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old, robbed two Mac's convenience stores. The trio first entered a store at 32 Avenue and 82 Street, where they beat up and robbed Karanpal Bhangu. Delorme shot and killed him. About 15 minutes later, the group robbed a Mac's location on 61 Avenue and 108 Street, and Steinhauer fatally shot Ricky Cenabre.

Last month, Steinhauer was handed two life-imprisonment sentences without parole eligibility for 25 years, as well as two eight-year prison sentences for robbery with a firearm. While a jury recommended Steinhauer serve the terms consecutively, he was sentenced to serve them concurrently.

Steinhauer's conviction appeal application also says the trial judge acted erroneously by not giving counsel an opportunity to provide submissions when the jury submitted a question requesting a dictionary.

Steinhauer has asked for his convictions to be set aside and a new trial be ordered. If his request is granted, he doesn't want to be tried by judge and jury, according to the appeal request.

On Thursday, the Crown filed a notice of appeal of Steinhauer's sentence, arguing it is "demonstrably unfit."

The Crown had asked for Steinhauer to serve his sentences consecutively, meaning he wouldn't have been eligible for parole for 50 years.