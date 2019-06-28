Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel has announced he is stepping down from his role effective Sunday.

Mandel led candidates in all 87 constituencies in the Alberta election in April, but the party failed to win a single seat.

Despite that, the party still earned 172,000 votes in the 2019 election, compared to 33,000 in 2015.

“To serve as the leader for the past 15 months has been a tremendous honour. The results were not as we had hoped but I believe we have broken new ground by gaining the support of over 9% of the popular vote,” Mandel said in a written release. “I am grateful for all the support and thoroughly enjoyed travelling the province making connections. Although I’m stepping aside as leader, I will continue to be involved in the party. I also look forward to quality time with my family.”

Mandel says he will pursue his role as chancellor at Concordia University.